Disability Rights Iowa's mission for a more accessible state

Disability Rights Iowa is an organization dedicated to defending and promoting the human and legal rights of Iowans with disabilities and mental illness. With new leadership, they are also developing a new vision for the future in the hopes of sparking systemic change in the state. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Catherine Johnson, executive director of Disability Rights Iowa. Johnson grew up in Iowa, left the state, but recently returned to lead the organization because it’s a mission she believes in.

Submit your thoughts on what issues Disability Rights Iowa should prioritize by filling out this public survey. You can reach Disability Rights Iowa at 515-278-2502 or the toll free number 1-800-779-2502. Their emergency number is 711.

Later in the podcast, we’ll listen to an excerpt from our new podcast From the Archives featuring a pivotal speech delivered by then-former Vice President Richard Nixon in West Branch in 1965.

Guest:

