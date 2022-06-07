© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Disability Rights Iowa's mission for a more accessible state

Published June 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Disability Rights Iowa is an organization dedicated to defending and promoting the human and legal rights of Iowans with disabilities and mental illness. With new leadership, they are also developing a new vision for the future in the hopes of sparking systemic change in the state. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Catherine Johnson, executive director of Disability Rights Iowa. Johnson grew up in Iowa, left the state, but recently returned to lead the organization because it’s a mission she believes in.

Submit your thoughts on what issues Disability Rights Iowa should prioritize by filling out this public survey. You can reach Disability Rights Iowa at 515-278-2502 or the toll free number 1-800-779-2502. Their emergency number is 711.

Later in the podcast, we’ll listen to an excerpt from our new podcast From the Archives featuring a pivotal speech delivered by then-former Vice President Richard Nixon in West Branch in 1965.

Guest:

  • Catherine Johnson, executive director of Disability Rights Iowa Connection

Tags

Talk of Iowa DisabilityIowaHistory
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez
Samantha McIntosh
See stories by Samantha McIntosh