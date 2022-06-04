Getting rid of ants in your home and garden

Summer brings with it many opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and dig in the dirt. It also gives us many — too many — chances to interact with some of Earth’s smallest residents.

On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe talks ants with Iowa State University entomologist Donald Lewis. Then horticulturists Cindy Haynes and Aaron Steil join the show to answer your questions about ants, plants and more.

Guests:



Donald Lewis , Extension entomologist, Iowa State University

Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension

, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension Cindy Haynes, professor of Horticulture at Iowa State University

