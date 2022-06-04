© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Getting rid of ants in your home and garden

Published June 4, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Summer brings with it many opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and dig in the dirt. It also gives us many — too many — chances to interact with some of Earth’s smallest residents.

On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe talks ants with Iowa State University entomologist Donald Lewis. Then horticulturists Cindy Haynes and Aaron Steil join the show to answer your questions about ants, plants and more.

Guests:

  • Donald Lewis, Extension entomologist, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of Horticulture at Iowa State University

