If you are planning to start your own seeds, it's time to get your hands dirty
With signs of spring are all around us — sunshine, melting ice — now is the time to learn about seeding.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes of Iowa State University Extension about how to successfully start seeds indoors and grow strong transplants.
Guests:
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
- Cindy Haynes, associate professor of horticulture, Iowa State University