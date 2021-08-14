© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa

An Insider's View Of The Vegetable And Flower Competitions At The Iowa State Fair

Published August 14, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
The battle for blue ribbons is underway at the Iowa State Fair! In this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with horticulturists Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes about their roles as judges in the fair competitions. They also answer questions about the plants and trees in your life.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
  • Cindy Haynes, associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University

