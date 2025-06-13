© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Finding climate solutions through grassroots action

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published June 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Climate change can feel overwhelming, but there’s power in grassroots action. It's Climate Solutions Week at NPR, and all this week, listeners are hearing stories about climate change solutions for living and building on a hotter planet.

On this episode of River to River, we hear from IPR's Josie Fischels on the Hinterland Music Festival's new 90-degree guarantee and two of Iowa's most distinguished climate experts — Jerry Schnoor of the University of Iowa and Gene Takle of Iowa State.

Phil Engen from Citizens' Climate Lobby also joins the program to talk about their efforts to keep Biden-era clean energy tax rebates, and Kristen Eggen from the Winneshiek Energy District discusses retrofitting homes to be more energy efficient and resilient.

Guests:

  • Josie Fischels, arts and culture reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Phil Engen, state coordinator, Citizens' Climate Lobby
  • Kristen Eggen, executive director, Winneshiek Energy District
  • Jerry Schnoor, professor of civil and environmental engineering, University of Iowa; co-director, Center for Global & Regional Environmental Research
  • Gene Takle, professor of agronomy, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
