Finding climate solutions through grassroots action

Climate change can feel overwhelming, but there’s power in grassroots action. It's Climate Solutions Week at NPR, and all this week, listeners are hearing stories about climate change solutions for living and building on a hotter planet.

On this episode of River to River, we hear from IPR's Josie Fischels on the Hinterland Music Festival's new 90-degree guarantee and two of Iowa's most distinguished climate experts — Jerry Schnoor of the University of Iowa and Gene Takle of Iowa State.

Phil Engen from Citizens' Climate Lobby also joins the program to talk about their efforts to keep Biden-era clean energy tax rebates, and Kristen Eggen from the Winneshiek Energy District discusses retrofitting homes to be more energy efficient and resilient.

Guests:

