Bill passed by Iowa House would block proposed casino in Cedar Rapids

The Iowa House of Representatives passed a bill 68 to 31 on Thursday that would introduce a moratorium on new casino licensing until 2030. It would block the construction of a proposed casino in Cedar Rapids.

Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, introduced the bill last week. He’s trying to get it passed before the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission can hold a vote on Feb. 6 to decide whether to give Linn County a license.

He sighted concerns about the impact a new casino could have on existing casinos.

“I think the studies show significant cannibalism is very real, and I do believe we are in the correct purview to tell the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission how they should make major decisions. We created them. We change the rules on a nearly yearly basis. A ruling of this significance, I believe, should have us elected’s involvement.”

Rep. Sami Scheetz, D-Cedar Rapids, points towards the $60 million in additional gaming revenue the new casino could bring in. He says competition will improve the market overall.

“Let the Racing and Gaming Commission do its job. It shouldn’t be our job the second or third week of session to be protecting existing casino operators in the state.”

A similar bill was approved by a Senate committee on Thursday. The Senate could vote on the bill next week.