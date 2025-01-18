How Iowans can help victims of the southern California wildfires

Host Ben Kieffer speaks with reporters and experts about news from this week.

The Des Moines Register’s investigative reporter discusses property tax proposals in Iowa. And The Gazette’s higher education reporter talks about big changes lawmakers have in mind for higher education in the state. The state climatologist discusses the upcoming cold front. IPR’s Rachel Cramer discusses a new carbon pipeline safety proposals. A Iowan living in LA shares his experiences with the catastrophic fires, and a Red Cross representative offers ideas on how Iowans can help those affected by the fires.

Guests:

