River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How Iowans can help victims of the southern California wildfires

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published January 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Host Ben Kieffer speaks with reporters and experts about news from this week.

The Des Moines Register’s investigative reporter discusses property tax proposals in Iowa. And The Gazette’s higher education reporter talks about big changes lawmakers have in mind for higher education in the state. The state climatologist discusses the upcoming cold front. IPR’s Rachel Cramer discusses a new carbon pipeline safety proposals. A Iowan living in LA shares his experiences with the catastrophic fires, and a Red Cross representative offers ideas on how Iowans can help those affected by the fires.

Guests:

  • Lee Rood, Reader's Watchdog Columnist, Des Moines Register
  • Justin Glisan, state climatologist
  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Rachel Cramer, IPR's Harvest Public Media reporter
  • Toby Huss, actor
  • Emily Holley, regional communications manager, Red Cross Nebraska-Iowa region
  • Cece Mitchell, Studio One host
