State Government News

Iowa's 2023 legislative session has ended

Iowa Public Radio | By Katarina Sostaric
Published May 5, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT
Iowa Capitol dome
Madeleine C King
/
IPR
Iowa's 2023 legislative session ended Thursday.

Iowa’s 2023 legislative session ended in the early afternoon Thursday after nearly four months of action.

This session was was focused on the passage of state-funded scholarships for kids to go to private schools, a sweeping reorganization of state government, property tax cuts, bills targeting LGBTQ youth, and an attempt to limit eminent domain for carbon pipelines.

It was the seventh consecutive legislative session in which Republicans held full control of the House, Senate and governor’s office.

2023 Legislative Session
Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter
