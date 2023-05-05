Iowa's 2023 legislative session has ended

Iowa’s 2023 legislative session ended in the early afternoon Thursday after nearly four months of action.

This session was was focused on the passage of state-funded scholarships for kids to go to private schools, a sweeping reorganization of state government, property tax cuts, bills targeting LGBTQ youth, and an attempt to limit eminent domain for carbon pipelines.

It was the seventh consecutive legislative session in which Republicans held full control of the House, Senate and governor’s office.

