Behind The Daily with Michael Barbaro

Since The New York Times hit podcast The Daily launched, it has gained millions of listeners, and its host Michael Barbaro has with it gained his own notoriety. Barbaro joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss what makes The Daily unique from other news shows, his experiences interviewing President Donald Trump ahead of the 2016 election and recent criticisms of the Times' coverage of the transgender community. Barbaro will speak at the University of Iowa Memorial Union March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Then Helen Eddy and Dr. Eric Haugen join the program to discuss a new initiative in Polk County to reduce gun-related deaths and injuries, especially among children and young adults.

These segments were originally produced in March and August 2023.

Guests:

