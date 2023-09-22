© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Behind The Daily with Michael Barbaro

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published September 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Since The New York Times hit podcast The Daily launched, it has gained millions of listeners, and its host Michael Barbaro has with it gained his own notoriety. Barbaro joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss what makes The Daily unique from other news shows, his experiences interviewing President Donald Trump ahead of the 2016 election and recent criticisms of the Times' coverage of the transgender community. Barbaro will speak at the University of Iowa Memorial Union March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Then Helen Eddy and Dr. Eric Haugen join the program to discuss a new initiative in Polk County to reduce gun-related deaths and injuries, especially among children and young adults.

These segments were originally produced in March and August 2023.

Guests:

  • Michael Barbaro, host of The Daily, The New York Times
  • Helen Eddy, public health director of the Polk County Health Department
  • Dr. Eric Haugen, medical director, general pediatrics at Blank Children’s Hospital
Tags
River to River Guns in IowaGuns and Gun RightsJournalism & Media
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
