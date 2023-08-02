Documentary about the USS Iowa showcases of one of the last American battleships

The USS Iowa was the lead ship of the last fleet of battleships built by the U.S. Navy, which battled at sea during World War II and the Korean War and was the site of a turret explosion that killed 47 crew members — a disaster with conflicted findings of its cause. Iowa PBS producer and director Patrick Boberg, U.S. Navy veteran and former USS Iowa crewmember Vernie Hart and historian David Way join River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss the upcoming film and the battleship's legacy.

This show was originally produced on Feb. 14, 2023. Iowa PBS is a sponsor of IPR.

Guests:

