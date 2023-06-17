To help those with addiction, health care providers must confront their own biases

Studies tell us many healthcare professionals hold negative attitudes toward patients with substance use disorders, and these attitudes can result in patients receiving suboptimal care.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer meets with healthcare professionals to discuss the harm that can come from this stigma and what the medical community is doing to combat it — including an innovative storytelling project intended to help medical students. In addition, Iowans share their experiences with addiction and discuss how stigma affected their recovery.

This episode was originally produced January 31, 2023.

Guests:



Dylan , Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition volunteer

, Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition volunteer Alison Lynch , MD and clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of Iowa

, MD and clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of Iowa Cate Dicharry , director of creative writing at the Carver College of Medicine

, director of creative writing at the Carver College of Medicine Eric Epping, clinical associate professor of psychiatry

Those looking for help or treatment for themselves or others may find these resources helpful: