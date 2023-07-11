© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
The 1963 Birmingham Campaign and the future of America

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published July 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Paul Kix, acclaimed author from Iowa, discusses his new book about the 1963 Birmingham campaign, You Have to Be Prepared to Die Before You Can Begin to Live.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by author Paul Kix.

For decades, racial segregation was the rule in many parts of this country. Kix's most recent book,You Have to Be Prepared to Die Before You Can Begin to Live, recounts the riveting story of the 1963 Birmingham campaign to end racial segregation in that city. During this time, Martin Luther King Jr. penned his famous letter from a Birmingham jail. Kix also discusses the relevance of this pivotal moment in history for today.

Guests:

  • Paul Kix, bestselling author and journalist
Tags
River to River Racial JusticeBooks & ReadingIowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
