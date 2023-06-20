Exploring the legacy and future of Juneteenth across the state
Juneteenth, a federal holiday, honors the emancipation of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, the final group of Americans to be notified they were free.
On this Juneteenth episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Dwana Bradley, the chair of Iowa Juneteenth, about the legacy and future of the holiday in Iowa.
Historian Leslie Schwalm also joins the program to discuss emancipation celebrations in Iowa dating back to the 1800s. And Sheritta Stokes of the 1619 Freedom School discusses why learning about the holiday is important for everyone.
Guests:
- Dwana Bradley, general chairperson, Iowa Juneteenth, Des Moines school board member
- Leslie Schwalm, professor emeritus, University of Iowa Departments of History and Gender, Women’s, and Sexuality Studies, co-founder of the Iowa Satellite of the national Colored Conventions Project
- Sheritta Stokes, co-director, curriculum coordinator, 1619 Freedom School