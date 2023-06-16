© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Des Moines journalist wants to acknowledge the Southeast Asian refugees who resettled in Iowa with the help of Gov. Robert Ray

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published June 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this episode of River of River, host Ben Kieffer talks with State Climatologist Justin Glisan about the arrival of El Niño
following a historically long period of El Nina, and whether there will be any relief from recent dry and warmer-than-average conditions in Iowa.

Later in the hour, Kieffer talks with reporter Linh Ta about the overarching message of her recent article, "Why I want to rename Des Moines' Robert D. Ray Asian Gardens", along with Matt Walsh, author of The Good Governor: Robert Ray and the Indochinese Refugees of Iowa.

Guests:

  • Justin Glisan, state climatologist
  • Linh Ta, reporter, Axios Des Moines
  • Matt Walsh, professor of history, Des Moines Area Community College Urban Campus
Tags
River to River HistoryDes MoinesRacial JusticeAsian AmericansWeather
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content