Des Moines journalist wants to acknowledge the Southeast Asian refugees who resettled in Iowa with the help of Gov. Robert Ray

On this episode of River of River, host Ben Kieffer talks with State Climatologist Justin Glisan about the arrival of El Niño

following a historically long period of El Nina, and whether there will be any relief from recent dry and warmer-than-average conditions in Iowa.

Later in the hour, Kieffer talks with reporter Linh Ta about the overarching message of her recent article, "Why I want to rename Des Moines' Robert D. Ray Asian Gardens", along with Matt Walsh, author of The Good Governor: Robert Ray and the Indochinese Refugees of Iowa.

Guests:

