River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
LGBTQ issues in religious spaces

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published June 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Recently, 83 churches in Iowa decided to leave the United Methodist Church seemingly over a decision to ordain openly gay pastors. This hour, a look at similar rifts in other denominations.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by an openly gay pastor who was previously shunned by the church of his youth as well as one of the lead pastors of a disaffiliating Methodist church. University of Iowa Professor Kristy Nabhan-Warren later joins to discuss the state of LGBTQ issues in different religious institutions.

Guests:

  • Paul Johnson, retired minister, United Chruch of Christ
  • Tom Shinkle, lead pastor, Grand View Methodist Church, Dubuque
  • Kristy Nabhan-Warren, associate vice president of research, professor, V.O. and Elizabeth Kahl Figge Chair in Catholic Studies, religious studies and gender, women's and sexuality studies, University of Iowa
