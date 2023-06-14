LGBTQ issues in religious spaces

The recent rift in the United Methodist Church is only the latest denominational schism as churches split on LGBTQ issues.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by an openly gay pastor who was previously shunned by the church of his youth as well as one of the lead pastors of a disaffiliating Methodist church. University of Iowa Professor Kristy Nabhan-Warren later joins to discuss the state of LGBTQ issues in different religious institutions.

Guests:

