The Iowa House seeks to limit eminent domain use for carbon pipelines. Some say it doesn't go far enough.
State lawmakers have advanced legislation to restrict the use of eminent domain for three proposed carbon pipeline projects.
On this edition of River to River, IPR's Tony Sarabia and state government reporter Katarina Sostaric talk with stakeholders about House File 565. The bill would require companies building carbon capture pipelines to reach voluntary deals for 90% of the land along the pipeline route before they could seek to use eminent domain, among other requirements.
Proponents of the bill say this would protect property owners' rights as some have cited concerns about pipeline safety and the effect that construction could have on their land and crop yields. Opponents say this legislation could negatively impact Iowa's ethanol and ag industries.
Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Steven Holt and Democratic Rep. Brian Meyer join the program to discuss the bill and whether Gov. Kim Reynolds would sign it into law.
Guests:
- Keith Puntenney, farmland owner from Boone County
- Monte Shaw, executive director, Iowa Renewable Fuels Association
- Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison
- Rep. Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines