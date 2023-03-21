The Iowa House seeks to limit eminent domain use for carbon pipelines. Some say it doesn't go far enough.

On this edition of River to River, IPR's Tony Sarabia and state government reporter Katarina Sostaric talk with stakeholders about House File 565. The bill would require companies building carbon capture pipelines to reach voluntary deals for 90% of the land along the pipeline route before they could seek to use eminent domain, among other requirements.

Proponents of the bill say this would protect property owners' rights as some have cited concerns about pipeline safety and the effect that construction could have on their land and crop yields. Opponents say this legislation could negatively impact Iowa's ethanol and ag industries.

Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Steven Holt and Democratic Rep. Brian Meyer join the program to discuss the bill and whether Gov. Kim Reynolds would sign it into law.

Guests:

