Biden makes historic trip to Ukraine amid war

President Joe Biden made a historic visit to Kyiv this week and, after traveling to Poland, he emphasized a unified NATO and unwavering support for Ukraine to a crowd in Warsaw.

On this politics day edition of River to River, the current state of the war in Ukraine, GOP presidential hopefuls starting the race for 2024 in Iowa and the president's rebounding approval rating are all on the table. Host Ben Kieffer is joined by political experts Jim McCormick and Megan Goldberg to analyze the latest news.

Guests:

