© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Several IPR stations are currently operating at low power due to ice buildup.
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Biden makes historic trip to Ukraine amid war

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published February 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

President Joe Biden made a historic visit to Kyiv this week and, after traveling to Poland, he emphasized a unified NATO and unwavering support for Ukraine to a crowd in Warsaw.

On this politics day edition of River to River, the current state of the war in Ukraine, GOP presidential hopefuls starting the race for 2024 in Iowa and the president's rebounding approval rating are all on the table. Host Ben Kieffer is joined by political experts Jim McCormick and Megan Goldberg to analyze the latest news.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of political science, Cornell College
  • Jim McCormick, professor of political science, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River UkraineLGBTQ2024 ElectionMike PenceJoe Biden
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content