© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Researchers hope to harvest solar energy and produce in one space

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published February 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Three Iowa nursing homes have been added to a federal watchlist after abuse, death and staffing issues at their facilities. The Iowa Capital Dispatch's Clark Kauffman joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss reporting on mistreatment and neglect at a number of Iowa nursing homes.

Kieffer also speaks with Des Moines Register chief politics reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel about her recent interview with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Reynolds' political future as her national prominence and power at the Statehouse have grown.

Later, Iowa State University researchers Ajay Nair and Anne Kimber share their upcoming project — a partnership with Alliant Energy — which looks into the possibilities of growing produce on a solar farm.

Guests:

  • Clark Kauffman, deputy editor, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Ajay Nair, associate professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Anne Kimber, director of the Iowa State Electric Power Research Center, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Iowa PoliticsKim ReynoldsHorticultureCrime
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content