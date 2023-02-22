Researchers hope to harvest solar energy and produce in one space

Three Iowa nursing homes have been added to a federal watchlist after abuse, death and staffing issues at their facilities. The Iowa Capital Dispatch's Clark Kauffman joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss reporting on mistreatment and neglect at a number of Iowa nursing homes.

Kieffer also speaks with Des Moines Register chief politics reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel about her recent interview with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Reynolds' political future as her national prominence and power at the Statehouse have grown.

Later, Iowa State University researchers Ajay Nair and Anne Kimber share their upcoming project — a partnership with Alliant Energy — which looks into the possibilities of growing produce on a solar farm.

Guests:

