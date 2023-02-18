© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

New charge tax will impact electric car drivers in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published February 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Multiple bills at the Iowa Statehouse propose eliminating public schools' HPV vaccine requirement. Iowa Capital Dispatch legislative reporter Robin Opsahl joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss this and other recent healthcare-related legislation, including a medical malpractice bill signed into law this week.

Also, IPR Morning Edition host Clay Masters talk about campaigning for the 2024 presidential race beginning in Iowa with visits from former Vice President Mike Pence and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, as well as Arizona Republican Kari Lake. Then, Vanessa Miller of The Gazette shares her reporting on a Kirkwood Community College announcement that it’s cutting programs, faculty and staff.

Later, Iowa Environmental Council Energy Program Director Kerri Johannsen discusses possible repercussions of a tax at public charging stations that could impact future electric vehicle investments and IPR Studio One host Tony Dehner helps listeners groove into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Robin Opsahl, politics and legislature reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Clay Masters, Morning Edition host, Iowa Public Radio
  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Kerri Johannsen, Iowa Environmental Council energy program director
  • Tony Dehner, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio
River to River 2024 Election Iowa Legislature Environment Education Funding
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
