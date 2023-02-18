New charge tax will impact electric car drivers in Iowa

Multiple bills at the Iowa Statehouse propose eliminating public schools' HPV vaccine requirement. Iowa Capital Dispatch legislative reporter Robin Opsahl joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss this and other recent healthcare-related legislation, including a medical malpractice bill signed into law this week.

Also, IPR Morning Edition host Clay Masters talk about campaigning for the 2024 presidential race beginning in Iowa with visits from former Vice President Mike Pence and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, as well as Arizona Republican Kari Lake. Then, Vanessa Miller of The Gazette shares her reporting on a Kirkwood Community College announcement that it’s cutting programs, faculty and staff.

Later, Iowa Environmental Council Energy Program Director Kerri Johannsen discusses possible repercussions of a tax at public charging stations that could impact future electric vehicle investments and IPR Studio One host Tony Dehner helps listeners groove into the weekend.

Guests:

