To help those with addiction, health care providers must confront their own biases

People with substance use disorders often encounter biases in the medical community.

On this episode of River to River host Ben Kieffer meets with healthcare professionals to discuss the harm that can come from stigma and what the medical community is doing to combat it — including an innovative storytelling project intended to help medical students. In addition, Iowans share their experiences with addiction and discuss how stigma affected their recovery.

Guests:



Dylan , Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition volunteer

, Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition volunteer Alison Lynch , MD and clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of Iowa

, MD and clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of Iowa Cate Dicharry , director of creative writing at the Carver College of Medicine

, director of creative writing at the Carver College of Medicine Eric Epping, clinical associate professor of psychiatry

Your Life Iowa has resources available for those seeking help for themselves or loved ones, or for anyone who would like to learn more.

