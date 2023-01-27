Could a "Dry January" lead to a dry lifetime?

Slippery Steps: Rolling & Tumbling Toward Sobriety is McLeese's fourth book, and the first work that focuses inward on himself and the weight alcohol put on his life. Now 13 years sober, McLeese says the freedom from drinking has enriched his life in ways he never imagined.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with McLeese about his years as a functioning alcoholic, and how the worst day of his life turned out to be one of the best.

Paul Gilbert of the UI College of Public Health also joins the conversation to talk about how the "Dry January" trend can bring positive mental and physical benefits to those taking a temporary break from alcohol. These abstinence challenges can lead to moderate and intentional drinking, continued sobriety, or consideration for whether greater help is needed.

