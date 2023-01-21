A small town with individual shallow wells finds itself susceptible to repeated water contamination

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Jared Strong of the Iowa Capital Dispatch about this southeast Iowa town's history of water issues that may reflect many others across the state, and we get an update on an education savings account bill using public funds for private education that is moving swiftly in the first couple weeks of the state legislative session with IPR's Katarina Sostaric.

Kieffer also talks with Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service about a record-breaking January tornado in Iowa that precluded heavy snow for parts of the state, and we hear the latest news from the University of Iowa and Iowa State University from Vanessa Miller of The Gazette.

Later in the program, we tackle a listener's question on the topic of indigent defense in Iowa's judicial branch discussed earlier this week with Randy Evans of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, and we groove into the weekend with IPR Studio One host Tony Dehner.

