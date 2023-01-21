© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
91.7 KSUI (Iowa City) HD services are down
A small town with individual shallow wells finds itself susceptible to repeated water contamination

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published January 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Nichols, a town of about 340 people, has recently dealt with continued water quality issues due to its usage of shallow wells.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Jared Strong of the Iowa Capital Dispatch about this southeast Iowa town's history of water issues that may reflect many others across the state, and we get an update on an education savings account bill using public funds for private education that is moving swiftly in the first couple weeks of the state legislative session with IPR's Katarina Sostaric.

Kieffer also talks with Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service about a record-breaking January tornado in Iowa that precluded heavy snow for parts of the state, and we hear the latest news from the University of Iowa and Iowa State University from Vanessa Miller of The Gazette.

Later in the program, we tackle a listener's question on the topic of indigent defense in Iowa's judicial branch discussed earlier this week with Randy Evans of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, and we groove into the weekend with IPR Studio One host Tony Dehner.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, IPR state government reporter
  • Jared Strong, senior reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Andy Ervin, senior meteorologist, National Weather Service Quad Cities Office
  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Randy Evans, retired journalist and executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council
  • Tony Dehner, Studio One host
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
