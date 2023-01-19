Iowans weigh in on the governor's school voucher plan

The death penalty was abolished in Iowa nearly 60 years ago, and now there are efforts in the Iowa legislature to bring it back. Political scientists Dennis Goldford of Drake University and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College join this politics day edition of River to River to discuss the proposal. They also discuss public hearings on school voucher programs and legislation related to LGBTQ policies in schools.

Nationally, analysts discuss the debt ceiling standoff, classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and more.

Guests:

