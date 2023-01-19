© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
97.7 FM Des Moines Classical translator is running at reduced power, 91.7 KSUI (Iowa City) HD services are down
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowans weigh in on the governor's school voucher plan

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published January 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The death penalty was abolished in Iowa nearly 60 years ago, and now there are efforts in the Iowa legislature to bring it back. Political scientists Dennis Goldford of Drake University and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College join this politics day edition of River to River to discuss the proposal. They also discuss public hearings on school voucher programs and legislation related to LGBTQ policies in schools.

Nationally, analysts discuss the debt ceiling standoff, classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and more.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics at Cornell College
  • Dennis Goldford, professor of political science at Drake University
Tags
River to River Joe BidenPrivate and charter schoolsDebt Ceiling2023 Legislative SessionKim Reynolds
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content