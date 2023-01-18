© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
91.7 KSUI (Iowa City) HD services are down
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Gov. Reynolds' state-funded private school scholarship bill on the fast track to a House vote

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published January 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Bills to create state-funded accounts for families to use for private schools and to enact new requirements for schools on curriculum and student gender identity are moving quickly through the Iowa Legislature.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Kathie Obradovich of the Iowa Capital Dispatch about these and other active bills under consideration during the second week of the 90th General Assembly.

Then Kieffer talks with seasoned courts reporter and executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council Randy Evans about a shortage of key players in the state's courts system as reflected in the Condition of the Judiciary given by Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen last week.

Later in the episode, The Midnight Kingdom: A History of Power, Paranoia, and the Coming Crisis takes a look at the United States' history, in particular, the abuses committed by those in power and the comforting stories that shaped the way Western civilization has viewed itself up to the present. Kieffer talks with author Jared Yates Sexton about how white supremacist lies, religious mythologies, and poisonous conspiracy theories built the modern world and what future threats they may bring.

Guests:

  • Kathie Obradovich, editor, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Randy Evans, executive director, Iowa Freedom of Information Council
  • Jared Yates Sexton, author and political commentator
Tags
River to River 2023 Legislative SessionIowa Supreme CourtIowa courtsEducationLGBTQ
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content