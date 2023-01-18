Gov. Reynolds' state-funded private school scholarship bill on the fast track to a House vote

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Kathie Obradovich of the Iowa Capital Dispatch about these and other active bills under consideration during the second week of the 90th General Assembly.

Then Kieffer talks with seasoned courts reporter and executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council Randy Evans about a shortage of key players in the state's courts system as reflected in the Condition of the Judiciary given by Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen last week.

Later in the episode, The Midnight Kingdom: A History of Power, Paranoia, and the Coming Crisis takes a look at the United States' history, in particular, the abuses committed by those in power and the comforting stories that shaped the way Western civilization has viewed itself up to the present. Kieffer talks with author Jared Yates Sexton about how white supremacist lies, religious mythologies, and poisonous conspiracy theories built the modern world and what future threats they may bring.

Guests:

