© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
91.7 KSUI (Iowa City) is operating at reduced power and HD services are down
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Going green could mean more green in homeowners' pockets this year

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published January 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

While there have been green tax incentives in the past, climate policy engineer Jerry Schnoor said the Inflation Reduction Act contains the largest climate investment in U.S. history — though it falls short of the comprehensive energy plan he'd like to see.

Still, the act brings new opportunities for Americans to become more energy efficient and receive money in return. River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by Schnoor and Elevate Energy's Pamela Brookstein to share how to take part in these programs and how effective this policy could be in fighting climate change. Former IPR midday host Dennis Reese also shares his experience switching to geothermal energy.

Guests:

  • Pamela Brookstein, senior projects manager, Elevate Energy
  • Dennis Reese, retired midday host, Iowa Public Radio
  • Jerry Schnoor, University of Iowa professor of environmental engineering, co-director of the Center for Global and Regional Environmental Research
Tags
River to River U.S. CongressJoe Bidenclimate changeEnvironment
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content