Going green could mean more green in homeowners' pockets this year

While there have been green tax incentives in the past, climate policy engineer Jerry Schnoor said the Inflation Reduction Act contains the largest climate investment in U.S. history — though it falls short of the comprehensive energy plan he'd like to see.

Still, the act brings new opportunities for Americans to become more energy efficient and receive money in return. River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by Schnoor and Elevate Energy's Pamela Brookstein to share how to take part in these programs and how effective this policy could be in fighting climate change. Former IPR midday host Dennis Reese also shares his experience switching to geothermal energy.

Guests:

