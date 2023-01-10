© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River

Legislative leaders lay out priorities

By Ben Kieffer,
Katarina SostaricCaitlin TroutmanKatherine Perkins
Published January 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Iowa’s 2023 legislative session kicked off Monday. For the seventh consecutive year, Republicans have full control of the legislature. This year, following redistricting, about one-third of the state’s lawmakers are new.

Host Ben Kieffer and IPR State Government reporter Katarina Sostaric speak with legislative leaders about the new session and their priorities. First, Sen. Jack Whitver, R-Grimes, and Rep. Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, join the program. Then Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, and Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, join the second half. The lawmakers answer questions about school voucher programs, abortion restrictions, property taxes and more.

Guests:

  • Republican Sen. Jack Whitver, Senate Majority Leader
  • Republican Rep. Pat Grassley, Speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives
  • Democratic Sen. Zach Wahls, Senate Minority Leader
  • Democratic Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, Iowa House Minority Leader
River to River 2023 Legislative SessionIowa LegislaturePrivate and charter schoolspublic schoolsAbortion
