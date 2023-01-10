Legislative leaders lay out priorities

Iowa’s 2023 legislative session kicked off Monday. For the seventh consecutive year, Republicans have full control of the legislature. This year, following redistricting, about one-third of the state’s lawmakers are new.

Host Ben Kieffer and IPR State Government reporter Katarina Sostaric speak with legislative leaders about the new session and their priorities. First, Sen. Jack Whitver, R-Grimes, and Rep. Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, join the program. Then Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, and Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, join the second half. The lawmakers answer questions about school voucher programs, abortion restrictions, property taxes and more.

Guests:

