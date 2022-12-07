A retired Green Beret from Ottumwa is working to extract his Afghan counterpart after the U.S. military withdrawal

Ottumwa native John Paluska was in his freshman year of college in New York City when he witnessed two commercial planes fly into the World Trade Center on September 11, 2011. After the south tower collapsed, Paluska boarded an empty subway car headed toward ground zero, and helped search for survivors, clear debris, and recover human remains.

Soon after 9/11, Paluska went to a U.S. Army recruiting office to enlist. He went on to serve 10 years in the military, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan as a Green Beret.

River to River host Ben Kieffer spoke with Paluska on the eve of 9/11's 20th anniversary last year to reflect on that day, his service in the U.S. Army and his work with the 9/11 Museum and Memorial Visionary Network.

As we near the first anniversary since the U.S. military's completion of its withdrawal from Afghanistan, we talk with Paluska about the exit, and his continued efforts to extract Afghan Special Forces counterpart Habib, who saved the lives of Paluska and other Green Berets while serving his country for 15 years alongside U.S. forces.

This episode was originally produced August 23, 2022.

