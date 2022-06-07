© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

University of Iowa neurologist weighs in on the latest sleep research and shares tips for improving sleep

Published June 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Learn from University of Iowa neurologist Dr. Eric Dyken how sleep helps process emotions, why lack of sleep can lead to eye damage, and the impact climate change may have on the quality of sleep.

The brain triages emotions during dream sleep. It consolidates the storage of positive emotions while dampening negative emotions.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer discusses this and other new sleep research with neurologist Dr. Eric Dyken of the University of Iowa and the VA Hospital Sleep Laboratory. Kieffer and Dr. Dyken also hear sleep experiences from listeners – good, bad, and dreamy - and answer questions about how to achieve a better night’s rest.

Guests

Dr. Eric Dyken, professor of Neurology at the University of Iowa and director of the Iowa City VA Hospital Sleep Laboratory

Tags

River to River sleepNeuroscienceUniversity of Iowa
