River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Farmers see varied yields this harvest as timely rains offer drought relief to some

Published October 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Guests join River to River host Ben Kieffer to break down the news of the week and to remember the late Ken Barcus.

Harvest is well underway in the state. On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, Mark Licht, a specialist with Iowa State University Extension, provides a rundown of current harvest conditions, including where drought conditions are affecting yields and other challenges such as inflation and supply chain disruptions. Des Moines Register healthcare reporter Michaela Ramm shares the story of an Urbandale boy who was administered too much medication. Parents say a cyberattack on the hospital played a role in the child being administered a mega-dose of painkillers. Then, Morning Edition host Clay Masters honors Ken Barcus, the longtime Midwest bureau chief for NPR’s National Desk, who passed away on Tuesday.

Later in the hour, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe previews Iowa Week. This programming will bring stories focusing on public education amid the pandemic, staffing shortages and changes in how Iowa politicians approach education. Plus, meet International Writing Program resident Cherie Jones. Finally, StudioOne host Tony Dehner helps listeners Groove into the weekend.

Guests

  • Mark Licht, extension cropping systems specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
  • Michaela Ramm, Des Moines Register reporter
  • Clay Masters, Morning Edition host
  • Charity Nebbe, Talk of Iowa host
  • Cherie Jones, writer at the International Writing Program
  • Tony Dehner, StudioOne host
Iowa Week harvest Education International Writers
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
