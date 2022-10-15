Farmers see varied yields this harvest as timely rains offer drought relief to some

Harvest is well underway in the state. On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, Mark Licht, a specialist with Iowa State University Extension, provides a rundown of current harvest conditions, including where drought conditions are affecting yields and other challenges such as inflation and supply chain disruptions. Des Moines Register healthcare reporter Michaela Ramm shares the story of an Urbandale boy who was administered too much medication. Parents say a cyberattack on the hospital played a role in the child being administered a mega-dose of painkillers. Then, Morning Edition host Clay Masters honors Ken Barcus, the longtime Midwest bureau chief for NPR’s National Desk, who passed away on Tuesday.

Later in the hour, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe previews Iowa Week. This programming will bring stories focusing on public education amid the pandemic, staffing shortages and changes in how Iowa politicians approach education. Plus, meet International Writing Program resident Cherie Jones. Finally, StudioOne host Tony Dehner helps listeners Groove into the weekend.

