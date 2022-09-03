Iowans could be impacted this fall by recent changes to voting laws

In this Friday Newsbuzz, River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by Iowa Public Radio's lead political reporter and Morning Edition host Clay Masters, who shares his reporting following Sen. Chuck Grassley and his opponent, Mike Franken, on their 99-county tours of Iowa. They also discuss President Joe Biden's Thursday night speech, addressing what he called "current threats to democracy" perpetrated by Donald Trump and Republicans who support the former president.

Also, Des Moines Register Statehouse reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller discusses how new laws could impact voters this fall.

As the International Writing Program at the University of Iowa welcomes writers from around the world, Safinah Danish Elahi, speaks with Kieffer about historic and devastating floods in her home country, Pakistan. The author of Eye on the Prize also shares some of her poetry.

Closing out the hour, Studio One host Tony Dehner shares new tracks from two Iowa artists to groove into the weekend.

Guests:

