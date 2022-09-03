© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowans could be impacted this fall by recent changes to voting laws

Published September 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
ipr20024_river_to_river_headers.png

In this Friday Newsbuzz, River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by Iowa Public Radio's lead political reporter and Morning Edition host Clay Masters, who shares his reporting following Sen. Chuck Grassley and his opponent, Mike Franken, on their 99-county tours of Iowa. They also discuss President Joe Biden's Thursday night speech, addressing what he called "current threats to democracy" perpetrated by Donald Trump and Republicans who support the former president.

Also, Des Moines Register Statehouse reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller discusses how new laws could impact voters this fall.

As the International Writing Program at the University of Iowa welcomes writers from around the world, Safinah Danish Elahi, speaks with Kieffer about historic and devastating floods in her home country, Pakistan. The author of Eye on the Prize also shares some of her poetry.

Closing out the hour, Studio One host Tony Dehner shares new tracks from two Iowa artists to groove into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Clay Masters, lead political reporter and Morning Edition host, Iowa Public Radio
  • Stephen Gruber-Miller, Statehouse and politics reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Safinah Danish Elahi, author, fall resident of the University of Iowa International Writing Program
  • Tony Dehner, Studio One host

River to River International WritersIowa Politics2022 Election
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
