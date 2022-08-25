Inflation Reduction Act giving authority back to EPA to control greenhouse gas emissions

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with political scientists Karen Kedrowski of Iowa State University and Chris Larimer of University of Northern Iowa about how the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Joe Biden will make new EPA regulations harder to challenge in court. In late June, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that stymied the EPA's ability to put state-level caps on carbon emissions under the 1970 Clean Air Act.

They also focus on Tuesday's primary election results in Florida and New York, the government's recovery of more than 300 classified documents from former President Donald Trump since he left office, and Biden's announcement on student loan forgiveness.

Plus, the conviction of two men who conspired to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and highlights from the Des Moines Register's Political Soapbox at this year's Iowa State Fair.

Guests:

