Inflation Reduction Act is the nation's largest conservation investment since the dust bowl

Leadership from the National Farmers Union is visiting Iowa this week, their first since the pandemic's start in 2020. River to River host Ben Kieffer sits down with NFU President Rob Larew, Vice President Jeff Kippley and Iowa Farmers Union President Aaron Lehman to talk about what's facing producers at this moment.

The nonpartisan NFU supports the recently-signed Inflation Reduction Act which includes $20 billion to make farmland more environmentally friendly. They're also lobbying on the federal level to address inequities in agribusiness as work on the 2023 Farm Bill approaches. Guests also answer listeners' questions on topics including the IRA, biofuels, carbon sequestration, and the future of agriculture in the U.S.

Guests:

