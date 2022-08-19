© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
What the Inflation Reduction Act could mean for Iowans' healthcare

Published August 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Big changes are coming to the country’s healthcare landscape.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with affected Iowans and health care experts about key changes coming to health care now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law.

Guests:

  • Allen Wiebers | Iowan with type 2 diabetes
  • Peter Damiano | University of Iowa Public Policy Center director
  • Brad Anderson | AARP Iowa state director
  • Aaron Todd | chief executive officer of the Iowa Primary Care Association
  • Lina Tucker Reinders | executive director Iowa Public Health Association

