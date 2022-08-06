© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

UI law professor testifies in front of U.S. Senate on electoral college legislation

Published August 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
ipr20024_river_to_river_headers.png

Abnormally dry weather is coming at a critical time for crop development, resulting in parts of northwest Iowa seeing a significant deterioration in crop quality.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, University of Iowa law professor Derek Muller details his recent trip to the nation's capital to testify in front of the Senate Rules Committee on changes to clarify the Electoral Count Act. Host Ben Kieffer then talks with IPR Reporter Kendall Crawford about worsening drought conditions and Iowa State University offering a new climate science major.

Later in the episode, members of the Cedar Rapids Sizzlers share about netting another national championship title in the Granny Basketball League. We also take another look at What Dennis Found in the Basement, and groove into the weekend with Studio One host Mark Simmet.

Guests:

  • Derek Muller, University of Iowa Bouma Fellow in Law and professor of law
  • Kendall Crawford, IPR Western Iowa Reporter
  • Diana Marker and Virginia McFadden, Cedar Rapids Sizzlers members
  • Dennis Reese, retired IPR midday host
  • Tim Walch, historian and director emeritus, Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
  • Mark Simmet, senior producer and Studio One Host

Tags

River to River Educationdroughtelections
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content