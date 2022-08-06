UI law professor testifies in front of U.S. Senate on electoral college legislation
Abnormally dry weather is coming at a critical time for crop development, resulting in parts of northwest Iowa seeing a significant deterioration in crop quality.
On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, University of Iowa law professor Derek Muller details his recent trip to the nation's capital to testify in front of the Senate Rules Committee on changes to clarify the Electoral Count Act. Host Ben Kieffer then talks with IPR Reporter Kendall Crawford about worsening drought conditions and Iowa State University offering a new climate science major.
Later in the episode, members of the Cedar Rapids Sizzlers share about netting another national championship title in the Granny Basketball League. We also take another look at What Dennis Found in the Basement, and groove into the weekend with Studio One host Mark Simmet.
Guests:
- Derek Muller, University of Iowa Bouma Fellow in Law and professor of law
- Kendall Crawford, IPR Western Iowa Reporter
- Diana Marker and Virginia McFadden, Cedar Rapids Sizzlers members
- Dennis Reese, retired IPR midday host
- Tim Walch, historian and director emeritus, Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
- Mark Simmet, senior producer and Studio One Host