UI law professor testifies in front of U.S. Senate on electoral college legislation

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, University of Iowa law professor Derek Muller details his recent trip to the nation's capital to testify in front of the Senate Rules Committee on changes to clarify the Electoral Count Act. Host Ben Kieffer then talks with IPR Reporter Kendall Crawford about worsening drought conditions and Iowa State University offering a new climate science major.

Later in the episode, members of the Cedar Rapids Sizzlers share about netting another national championship title in the Granny Basketball League. We also take another look at What Dennis Found in the Basement, and groove into the weekend with Studio One host Mark Simmet.

Guests:

