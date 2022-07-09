© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Des Moines PD officers sue Black Lives Matter protesters and a third C02 pipeline planned for Iowa

Published July 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Digging through the latest news, River to River host Ben Kieffer speaks with Axios reporter Jason Clayworth about his reporting on Des Moines police officers suing city Councilmember Indira Sheumaker and five others involved in a 2020 Black Lives Matter Protest. Also, IPR health reporter Natalie Krebs talks about a new number, 988, that aims to make calling for mental health assistance easier and Iowa Capital Dispatch senior reporter Jared Strong shares his reporting on a third carbon-capture pipeline planned for Iowa.

Later in the hour, IPR Executive Director Myrna Johnson speaks with Ben about an important milestone IPR reached this month. And we hear another installment of What Dennis Found in the Basement in which Dennis Reese and historian Tim Walch discuss a radio play once used to promote University of Iowa scientific achievements. To close out the hour, Studio One host Mark Simmet picks out a few reggae tracks to groove into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Jason Clayworth, Axios reporter
  • Jared Strong, Iowa Capital Dispatch senior reporter
  • Natalie Krebs, IPR health reporter
  • Tim Walch, historian and director emeritus of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
  • Dennis Reese, retired IPR midday host and historian
  • Mark Simmet, senior producer and Studio One host

2022 Police and Law EnforcementEnvironmentMental HealthNewsbuzz
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
