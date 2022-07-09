Des Moines PD officers sue Black Lives Matter protesters and a third C02 pipeline planned for Iowa

Digging through the latest news, River to River host Ben Kieffer speaks with Axios reporter Jason Clayworth about his reporting on Des Moines police officers suing city Councilmember Indira Sheumaker and five others involved in a 2020 Black Lives Matter Protest. Also, IPR health reporter Natalie Krebs talks about a new number, 988, that aims to make calling for mental health assistance easier and Iowa Capital Dispatch senior reporter Jared Strong shares his reporting on a third carbon-capture pipeline planned for Iowa.

Later in the hour, IPR Executive Director Myrna Johnson speaks with Ben about an important milestone IPR reached this month. And we hear another installment of What Dennis Found in the Basement in which Dennis Reese and historian Tim Walch discuss a radio play once used to promote University of Iowa scientific achievements. To close out the hour, Studio One host Mark Simmet picks out a few reggae tracks to groove into the weekend.

Guests:

