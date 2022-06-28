Personal and political perspectives on the war in Ukraine

Art Durnev is an immigrant to the U.S. who grew up in the Soviet Union, born into a Russian military family. He came to the U.S. in 1996 as a graduate student and is now a professor of finance at the University of Iowa. Durnev speaks with River to River host Ben Kieffer about his efforts to assist the Ukraine and how the war has impacted him personally.

Later in the hour, University of Iowa political scientist Bill Reisinger joins the conversation to share his expertise on Russian and post-Soviet politics.

