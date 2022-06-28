© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Personal and political perspectives on the war in Ukraine

Published June 28, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
A University of Iowa professor born and raised in the Soviet Union and a political scientist share their insights on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Art Durnev is an immigrant to the U.S. who grew up in the Soviet Union, born into a Russian military family. He came to the U.S. in 1996 as a graduate student and is now a professor of finance at the University of Iowa. Durnev speaks with River to River host Ben Kieffer about his efforts to assist the Ukraine and how the war has impacted him personally.

Later in the hour, University of Iowa political scientist Bill Reisinger joins the conversation to share his expertise on Russian and post-Soviet politics.

Guests

  • Art Durnev, Russian immigrant and professor of finance at the University of Iowa
  • Bill Reisinger, political science professor at the University of Iowa

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
