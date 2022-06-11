Experts discuss their takeaways from the January 6 committee hearing
The U.S. House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack held its first hearing for the public. Experts weigh in on what they learned from the proceedings.
More than a year of investigating reached its most public point Thursday, when a U.S. House committee held the first in a series of hearings highlighting the results of the investigation into whether Trump and his team tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and political scientists Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Rachel Caufield of Drake University, wade through the hearing and discuss what was revealed.
Guests:
- Donna Hoffman, professor of political science at the University of Northern Iowa
- Rachel Paine Caufield, professor of political science and director of the Caucus Project at Drake University
- Katie Peikes, covers agriculture for IPR
- Erin Jordan, investigative reporter for The Gazette
- Mark Simmet, host for IPR's Studio One