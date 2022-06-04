Ames Church shooting leaves 3 dead

A Boone man shot and killed two women outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames.

According to the Story County Sheriff's Office, Eden Montang, 22, and Vivian Flores, 21, were shot and killed by 33-year-old Johnathan Whitlatch, who later shot himself. The sheriff says Montang and Whitlatch had recently broken up. On Monday, Ames police charged him with harassment and impersonating a public official.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer hears from IPR's Katie Peikes about what law enforcement has released to the public about the investigation. We then hear about a no-questions-asked gun buy-back program at the Moline Police Department aiming to get firearms off the streets. Jason Clayworth of Axios Des Moines talks about a recent move to get mental health professionals to be dispatched in response to 911 calls.

Also this hour, Erin Murphy of The Gazette offers his read of June 7 primary races. IPR's Grant Gerlock discusses the first sentencing of an Iowan for participating in the January 6 Capitol riot. Lastly, new music from Tank and the Bangas and Misterwives.

