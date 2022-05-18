© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Coon Rapids Native And Former Alaska Chief Justice Joel Bolger

Published May 18, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

He left Iowa with little money and not a lot of prospects. Listen back to a conversation about how a Coon Rapids-native came to serve as chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court.

In 1978, Joel Bolger of Coon Rapids graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law with little money and not a lot of job prospects. Bolger decided to take a position as a public defender in rural Alaska. The plan was to stay only one year and return to Iowa, but he never did.

Bolger went on to build a career as a public defender in several rural communities across Alaska and eventually went into private practice. Becoming a judge was not on Bolger's mind until the 1990s when he took his first district court judgeship. Bolger would eventually work his way through the judicial system and was appointed to the Alaska Supreme Court in 2013. Bolger announced his retirement as Chief Justice of the Alaska Supreme Court in June 2021.

On this episode, listen back to host Ben Kieffer's conversation with Bolger who reflects on the highlights of his career, his Iowa roots and the future of the judicial system.

This show was originally produced on September 7, 2021.

Guest:

  • Joel Bolger, former Chief Justice of the Alaska Supreme Court, Coon Rapids native, University of Iowa College of Law graduate

Tags

River to River Justice SystemCriminal JusticecourtU.S. Supreme Court
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
Related Content