River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A practical guide to a good end of life

Published May 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Modern medicine helps us live longer, but what about the quality of those extra years?

In her new book "The Art of Dying Well: A Practical Guide to a Good End of Life," bestselling author Katy Butler writes about how to live, age, and die with meaning.

"Dying well is a process. It's not an act," she says. "The point I'm trying to make here is that this is not a process to start when you're making a panicked call to 911 at the end of life."

"Living well naturally segues into dying well."

During this hour of River to River, Butler talks with host Ben Kieffer about medical overtreatment, end-of-life plans, and why it's important to personalize spaces like hospital rooms.

This show was originally produced on February 14, 2019.

Guest:

  • Katy Butler, author of "The Art of Dying Well: A Practical Guide to a Good End of Life,"

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Lindsey Moon
Lindsey Moon is IPR's Senior Digital Producer
