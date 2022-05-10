What you need to know about this season's Supreme Court docket

After a draft opinion was leaked to the public, the Supreme Court of the United States has remained in the headlines as pundits and politicians react to the likelihood of a post-Roe v. Wade country, a case that protected access to legal abortion without excessive government restriction. With so much attention on the court and its conservative majority, it's a good time to talk about the cases before them this year.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer picks through the cases with legal scholar Todd Pettys in preparation for the coming opinions.

Guests:

