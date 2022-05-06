Iowa cities rebuild after disasters while preparing for the next one

One Iowa city has received six Presidential Disaster Declarations over 12 years. In 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2011, the City of Dubuque saw flash flooding that filled basements and overwhelmed storm sewers. The Bee Branch neighborhood was particularly hard hit. But far from going underwater, the neighborhood has been the focus of a large flood resiliency project that has ranged from slowing water runoff to surfacing a long-buried Creek.

On this episode of River to River, listen back to host Ben Kieffer's conversations about how Iowa cities responded and adapted despite flood and hurricane-force winds. Later, we hear about why some environmental advocates are concerned about the reliance on berms and levees to protect cities from river flooding and a Cedar Rapids councilperson discusses the city's work to come back from the 1999 flood and 2020 derecho.

This show first aired on November 22, 2021.

Guests:

