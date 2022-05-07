After decades of decline, Iowa sees union activity surging

Workers in Decorah are organizing at Seed Savers Exchange. The United Auto Workers in Burlington are on strike at CNH Industrial (CNHi). And student workers in Grinnell unionize at their own college.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Iowa Starting Line's Amie Rivers about this union activity and why the conditions of the moment might lend these efforts some steam.

Also this hour, the Register's Philip Joens discusses how an Adel man became the eighth charged in 2021 Capitol riot; The Gazette's Michaela Ramm on a new vaccine trial the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is participating in; we say "hello" to new midday host Tony Sarabia; writer Khadija Abdalla Bajaber reads her story "Little Goat;" and IPR Studio One host Tony Dehner grooves into the weekend with new music from Wilco and Iowa's own Jordan Sellergren.

