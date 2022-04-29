© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
What the ethanol bill on the governor's desk would mean at the pump

Published April 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
A new law would increase access to E15 fuel at the pump in Iowa.

The Iowa Legislature sent a bill to the governor’s desk Tuesday with bipartisan support that would require many Iowa gas stations to sell fuel with higher blends of ethanol. This state-level mandate would force retailers to offer E15 fuel at the pump. E15 is a blend of gasoline that is 15 percent ethanol.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer hears from the ethanol industry and its critics about what this increase in access to E15 fuel will mean.

We also hear from Dan Diekema of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests:

  • Dan Diekema, clinical professor of Internal Medicine-Infectious Diseases at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
  • Monte Shaw, executive director of Iowa Renewable Fuels Association
  • Jeff Manthei, general manager of GROWMARK FS, an agricultural commodities company that sells ethanol-blended fuels
  • Silvia Secchi, natural resource economist at the University of Iowa

