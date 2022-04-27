John Hall's first book of historical fiction tells his father's World War II story

John Hall is the author of the new book Rare Encounter. This is not only Hall's first book, but a work of historical fiction based on actual events. It revolves around the lives of two army captains and culminates at the ferocious Battle of the Bulge in the winter of 1944-1945. One of these men is Hall's father, John William Hall.

On this episode of River to River, listen back to host Ben Kieffer's conversation with Hall about his book and one of its central characters, John William Hall, the author's father.

This show was first produced on January 13, 2022.

Guest:

