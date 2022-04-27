© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

John Hall's first book of historical fiction tells his father's World War II story

Published April 27, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Their destinies intertwined at the Battle of the Bulge. Relisten to a story of two men and the ethics of war.

John Hall is the author of the new book Rare Encounter. This is not only Hall's first book, but a work of historical fiction based on actual events. It revolves around the lives of two army captains and culminates at the ferocious Battle of the Bulge in the winter of 1944-1945. One of these men is Hall's father, John William Hall.

On this episode of River to River, listen back to host Ben Kieffer's conversation with Hall about his book and one of its central characters, John William Hall, the author's father.

This show was first produced on January 13, 2022.

Guest:

  • John Kyle Hall, author, Rare Encounter

Tags

River to River River to RiverBooks & ReadingWarsWorld War IIHistory
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
See stories by Katherine Perkins
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
Related Content