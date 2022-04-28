Does Pence's Iowa visit offer a vision of the party without Trump?

Following the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, former Vice President Mike Pence's future in former President Donald Trump's Republican Party has been tested. However, the conservative 4th Congressional District offered Pence a warm welcome over the weekend.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer discusses with political scientists whether not overturning the 2020 election will impact Pence's prospects for a 2024 run for President of the United States.

“I think there is certainly a faction of (Trump's following) that has turned against Trump for many reasons. This visit may tell us that that hasn’t necessarily seeped into all of the Republican base," said Megan Goldberg, an assistant professor of American politics at Cornell College." … "There might be a path forward where they can capitalize on policy accomplishments and these big issues instead of still talking about what happened in the 2020 election.”

Guests:

