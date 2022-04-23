Finkenauer foible might be Franken's fortune and more from Pints and Politics' return

Ben Kieffer co-hosts this "Pints and Politics" edition of River to River with The Gazette's investigative reporter Erin Jordan. They ask panelists to discuss the latest in international, national and state politics, including the upcoming primary election and the latest on the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Pints and Politics is a collaboration between Iowa Public Radio and The Gazette. It was recorded in front of a live audience on Thursday, April 22 at C.S.P.S. Hall in Cedar Rapids.

The next Pints and Politics event will be on Thursday, June 16 at C.S.P.S Hall.

Guests:

