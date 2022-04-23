© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Finkenauer foible might be Franken's fortune and more from Pints and Politics' return

Published April 23, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Iowa Public Radio and The Gazette in Cedar Rapids combine forces for a night of political commentary.

Ben Kieffer co-hosts this "Pints and Politics" edition of River to River with The Gazette's investigative reporter Erin Jordan. They ask panelists to discuss the latest in international, national and state politics, including the upcoming primary election and the latest on the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Pints and Politics is a collaboration between Iowa Public Radio and The Gazette. It was recorded in front of a live audience on Thursday, April 22 at C.S.P.S. Hall in Cedar Rapids.

The next Pints and Politics event will be on Thursday, June 16 at C.S.P.S Hall.

Guests:

  • Marina Zaloznaya, associate professor in Sociology, University of Iowa
  • James Q. Lynch, covers politics and state government, The Gazette
  • Todd Dorman, columnist and opinion editor, The Gazette

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
