Will the mobile home resident protections bill move the dial for residents facing drastically higher rent?

Karla Shepard and her husband retired to a home in Table Mound Mobile Home Park in Dubuque. With a yard for her grandkids, a ramp for her husband's wheelchair and a location right across the highway from her youngest child, Shepard felt set up for her retirement years.

Across the nation, parks like Shepard's are consolidating into just a few hands. And with consolidation has come quickly rising rents. Shepard saw her own rent rise from $270 to $508 a month.

“It took away the retirement we were looking forward to," Shepard said.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with state leaders about the bill and the extent to which it helps residents like Shepard.

Last, Eric Burmeister joins the show to talk about how manufactured housing fits into the conversation about affordable housing in the state.

Guests:

