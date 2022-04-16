© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa Supreme Court puts Democratic hopeful Finkenauer back on the ballot

Published April 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa's highest court reversed the lower court's decision Friday with just enough time for Abby Finkenauer to appear on the June Democratic primary ballot.

The Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday that U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer will be on the ballot in this year's primary.

The seat — currently held by Sen. Chuck Grassley — has three Democratic challengers hoping to gain the party's nomination. Finkenauer is a former U.S. representative and was favored by some spectators of the race.

However, Republicans Kim Schmett and Leanne Pellett challenged Finkenauer on some of the signatures she needed to file for candidacy in the state. While a state panel rejected this challenge, Polk County District Judge Scott Beattie said the panel's interpretation of the law was incorrect, and that the signatures should not be allowed to count with absent or incorrect dates. Finkenauer appealed and the Iowa Supreme Court agreed.

Finkenauer joins the ballot with Mike Franken, a retired Navy admiral, and Glenn Hurst, a doctor who was elected to Minden City Council.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer sits down with IPR's Grant Gerlock to learn about this breaking news. Also this hour, an international lawyer talks about the extent to which war crimes are occuring in Ukraine, a writer from Bulgaria describes how his country is dealing with nearby Ukraine's invasion, an Associated Press reporter details the challenges Black candidates are having in Iowa, and we'll hear new music from Wet Leg and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

Guests:

  • Mark Osiel, professor at the University of Iowa College of Law
  • Tom Beaumont, national political reporter for the Associated Press
  • Grant Gerlock, covers education and central Iowa for IPR
  • Angel Igov, writer in residence at the International Writing Program at the University of Iowa
  • Tony Dehner, hosts IPR’s Studio One

Tags

River to River River to RiverNews BuzzAbby FinkenauerCharles GrassleyChuck Grassley
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
Related Content