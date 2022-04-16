Iowa Supreme Court puts Democratic hopeful Finkenauer back on the ballot

The Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday that U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer will be on the ballot in this year's primary.

The seat — currently held by Sen. Chuck Grassley — has three Democratic challengers hoping to gain the party's nomination. Finkenauer is a former U.S. representative and was favored by some spectators of the race.

However, Republicans Kim Schmett and Leanne Pellett challenged Finkenauer on some of the signatures she needed to file for candidacy in the state. While a state panel rejected this challenge, Polk County District Judge Scott Beattie said the panel's interpretation of the law was incorrect, and that the signatures should not be allowed to count with absent or incorrect dates. Finkenauer appealed and the Iowa Supreme Court agreed.

Finkenauer joins the ballot with Mike Franken, a retired Navy admiral, and Glenn Hurst, a doctor who was elected to Minden City Council.

