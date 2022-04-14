© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will be off air from 8am-5pm Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What will releasing E-15 do for gas prices and Biden's popularity?

Published April 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Experts weigh in on the president's recent move to lower gas prices through the use of higher ethanol blend fuels.

President Joe Biden came to Iowa to announce the release of E-15 fuel, a fuel that blends gasoline with 15 percent ethanol. With much of the crop tied up in ethanol production, this will mean more demand for Iowa corn. But will that mean more than a hill of soybeans to Iowa voters?

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with political scientists about the way gas prices and inflation are shaping politics in Iowa.

"It is the case, Americans hold presidents responsible for things they can't control. That's just the way it is," said Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa.

Also this hour, Russia is scaling up its war effort in eastern Ukraine,

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, professor of political science University of Northern Iowa
  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science at Iowa State University

Tags

River to River River to RiverPolitics DayPoliticsJoe Bidenethanol
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
Related Content