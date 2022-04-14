What will releasing E-15 do for gas prices and Biden's popularity?

President Joe Biden came to Iowa to announce the release of E-15 fuel, a fuel that blends gasoline with 15 percent ethanol. With much of the crop tied up in ethanol production, this will mean more demand for Iowa corn. But will that mean more than a hill of soybeans to Iowa voters?

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with political scientists about the way gas prices and inflation are shaping politics in Iowa.

"It is the case, Americans hold presidents responsible for things they can't control. That's just the way it is," said Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa.

Also this hour, Russia is scaling up its war effort in eastern Ukraine,

